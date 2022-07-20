SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sunny and breezy the next two days

A northwest wind will continue to blow throughout the day with gusts into the 30s possible.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
July 20, 2022 12:00 AM
Highs will make it into the mid and upper 80s this afternoon as well as Thursday afternoon. It won't be as windy tomorrow, but there will still be a noticeable out of the northwest in the afternoon hours. We'll close out this week with a couple chances of showers. I'm seeing a slight chance of showers Friday with a little better chance of precipitation Saturday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
