Sunny and mild temperatures over the weekend

Today won't be quite as windy, but still breezy with temperatures warming into the 20s.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
February 10, 2023 12:00 AM
Temperatures look much warmer as we head into Saturday and Sunday. Highs will make it into the upper 30s both days with plenty of sunshine. Winds will be on the gusty side for Saturday as a strong southwest wind picks up with gusts to near 30 mph possible. Winds finally got lighter by Sunday making for a very pleasant February day. I'm seeing the nice weather last Monday and Valentine's Day before a chance of rain moves into the region around Wednesday.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
