Sunny and mild temperatures over the weekend
Today won't be quite as windy, but still breezy with temperatures warming into the 20s.
Temperatures look much warmer as we head into Saturday and Sunday. Highs will make it into the upper 30s both days with plenty of sunshine. Winds will be on the gusty side for Saturday as a strong southwest wind picks up with gusts to near 30 mph possible. Winds finally got lighter by Sunday making for a very pleasant February day. I'm seeing the nice weather last Monday and Valentine's Day before a chance of rain moves into the region around Wednesday.
Snow looks to stay light with a chance this morning and then later again later.
Weather changing from one kind to another within a single day is what truly defines our climate.
