Sunny and quiet weather today before rainy days return

Highs today will reach into the mid to upper 50s around the area with 60s forecast tomorrow. A front will slide through the region tomorrow bringing a chance of showers later in the day. A second system is set to move in on Friday. This second system may stall our and pinwheel around the Upper Midwest for a few days. This will lead to cooler temperatures, cloudy to mostly cloudy sky, and periods of rain showers. The chance of scattered showers will remain Friday through Sunday with the potential of rain showers on Monday as well. I'm not seeing the weekend as a wash out, but there does appear to be on and off chances of rain. By the end of the weekend we'll be quite chilly with highs only in the lower 40s forecast for Sunday.