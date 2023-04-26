99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sunny and quiet weather today before rainy days return

We are tracking two systems to bring rain to our area with the second potentially stalling out leading to a few days of rain.

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Highs today will reach into the mid to upper 50s around the area with 60s forecast tomorrow. A front will slide through the region tomorrow bringing a chance of showers later in the day. A second system is set to move in on Friday. This second system may stall our and pinwheel around the Upper Midwest for a few days. This will lead to cooler temperatures, cloudy to mostly cloudy sky, and periods of rain showers. The chance of scattered showers will remain Friday through Sunday with the potential of rain showers on Monday as well. I'm not seeing the weekend as a wash out, but there does appear to be on and off chances of rain. By the end of the weekend we'll be quite chilly with highs only in the lower 40s forecast for Sunday.

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
