Sunny and warm late fall weather continues

Highs will top off in the 60s this weekend with this trend lasting most of next week.

StormTRACKER team
By Jared Piepenburg
October 29, 2022 12:00 AM
Expect plenty of sunshine today and tomorrow. Winds will be light out of the south this afternoon with temperatures warming into the lower and mid-60s around the area. Tomorrow is shaping up to be nearly identical with the potential of calm air sitting over us. This will make for some pleasant fall conditions. Expect about the same for Halloween with evening temperatures likely to be in the upper 50s or close to 60° while the kiddos are out and about. I'm seeing a small boost again in terms of daytime highs for our fist few days of November. Tuesday through Thursday we'll have a shot at reaching mid to upper 60s! Our weather turns a fraction cooler toward next weekend, but still looks to be above seasonal averages. Our next chance at any precipitation moves through the region on Friday.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
