Sunny and warm late fall weather continues

Expect plenty of sunshine today and tomorrow. Winds will be light out of the south this afternoon with temperatures warming into the lower and mid-60s around the area. Tomorrow is shaping up to be nearly identical with the potential of calm air sitting over us. This will make for some pleasant fall conditions. Expect about the same for Halloween with evening temperatures likely to be in the upper 50s or close to 60° while the kiddos are out and about. I'm seeing a small boost again in terms of daytime highs for our fist few days of November. Tuesday through Thursday we'll have a shot at reaching mid to upper 60s! Our weather turns a fraction cooler toward next weekend, but still looks to be above seasonal averages. Our next chance at any precipitation moves through the region on Friday.