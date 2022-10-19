We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sunny and warmer days ahead for Rochester

Temperatures will slowly start to climb each day for this work week with mild fall temperatures expected this weekend.

StormTRACKER team
By Jared Piepenburg
October 19, 2022 12:00 AM
It will still be on the chilly side today. Highs will hit the mid-40s under a mostly sunny sky. The breeze will still be around a little as well out of the northwest. Gusts today will top off in the upper teens to near 20 mph. Tonight will be chilly, but not as cold as the past few mornings. We bottom out close to the freezing mark Thursday morning before warming up into the mid-50s tomorrow afternoon. Thursday will feature plenty of sunshine and finally a day with light winds. The breeze returns on Friday, but will be out of the south helping to draw in warmer air. Highs Friday will be nearly 10 degrees warmer than Thursday as we look to peak in the mid-60s to close out the work week. I'm seeing even warmer temperatures this weekend as we hit close to 70° Saturday and lower 70s on Sunday ahead of our next weather producer. Showers look likely Monday with a return of cooler temperatures to follow.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
