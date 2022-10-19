Sunny and warmer days ahead for Rochester

It will still be on the chilly side today. Highs will hit the mid-40s under a mostly sunny sky. The breeze will still be around a little as well out of the northwest. Gusts today will top off in the upper teens to near 20 mph. Tonight will be chilly, but not as cold as the past few mornings. We bottom out close to the freezing mark Thursday morning before warming up into the mid-50s tomorrow afternoon. Thursday will feature plenty of sunshine and finally a day with light winds. The breeze returns on Friday, but will be out of the south helping to draw in warmer air. Highs Friday will be nearly 10 degrees warmer than Thursday as we look to peak in the mid-60s to close out the work week. I'm seeing even warmer temperatures this weekend as we hit close to 70° Saturday and lower 70s on Sunday ahead of our next weather producer. Showers look likely Monday with a return of cooler temperatures to follow.