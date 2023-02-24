Sunny skies making their return
Brief snow showers tonight will lead to a sunny and warmer weekend.
As we end this wild week of weather, we have one last chance of snow for the evening before the weekend. Temperatures on Saturday warm back up to the mid 20s with plenty of sunshine. The sun continues on Sunday and highs increase to the upper 30s. The nice weather is short lived as we are looking at another winter system bringing in mixed precipitation Sunday night into Monday morning. Monday afternoon brings mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions to follow.
ADVERTISEMENT