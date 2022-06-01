SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sunny to finish out this work week

Expect a quiet and cool day ahead as highs only make it into the mid and upper 60s.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
June 01, 2022 12:00 AM
We get a little warmer Thursday and Friday with lower and mid-70s expected. Our next chance of showers comes on Saturday into Saturday night. A few showers may linger into very early Sunday morning before moving out. Saturday will likely be a little cooler again with highs only reaching the 60s.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
