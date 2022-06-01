Sunny to finish out this work week
Expect a quiet and cool day ahead as highs only make it into the mid and upper 60s.
We get a little warmer Thursday and Friday with lower and mid-70s expected. Our next chance of showers comes on Saturday into Saturday night. A few showers may linger into very early Sunday morning before moving out. Saturday will likely be a little cooler again with highs only reaching the 60s.
The forecast calls for six to 10 hurricanes and three to six major hurricanes.