Sunny today with showers and rain returning later this week
We'll top off in the mid-40s today under a sunny sky.
Clouds increase again tomorrow with an east breeze. Highs will again top off in the 40s on Wednesday. Our next chance of showers moves in Thursday with highs close to 50°. Another round of rain is heading our way for the weekend. Watch for periods of rain both Saturday and Sunday.
The basis for this forecast is the continued influence of the La Niña.
It would have been too dim to have been seen, but it may have sent out red flares.