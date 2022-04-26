SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Sunny today with showers and rain returning later this week

We'll top off in the mid-40s today under a sunny sky.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
Jared Piepenburg
April 26, 2022
Clouds increase again tomorrow with an east breeze. Highs will again top off in the 40s on Wednesday. Our next chance of showers moves in Thursday with highs close to 50°. Another round of rain is heading our way for the weekend. Watch for periods of rain both Saturday and Sunday.

