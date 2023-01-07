99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather
Sunshine after patchy fog

We'll kick off the day with areas of fog followed by sunshine and light winds.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
January 07, 2023 12:00 AM
This weather forecast is shaping up to stay quiet and decent for January weather. Our mornings this weekend will be chilly, but afternoons will be seasonal. Highs today will come close to 20° with lower and mid-20s around the area tomorrow. Expect sunshine tomorrow again with light winds out of the southwest. I'm seeing a mix of sun and clouds early in the work week with stable and dry conditions persisting. Temperatures come close to the freezing mark on Monday with upper 20s expected Tuesday and Wednesday. The only chance of precipitation I'm seeing this week comes around Wednesday night into Thursday in the form of light snow. I'm not seeing any blast of arctic air through mid month here in Rochester.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
