Sunshine after patchy fog

This weather forecast is shaping up to stay quiet and decent for January weather. Our mornings this weekend will be chilly, but afternoons will be seasonal. Highs today will come close to 20° with lower and mid-20s around the area tomorrow. Expect sunshine tomorrow again with light winds out of the southwest. I'm seeing a mix of sun and clouds early in the work week with stable and dry conditions persisting. Temperatures come close to the freezing mark on Monday with upper 20s expected Tuesday and Wednesday. The only chance of precipitation I'm seeing this week comes around Wednesday night into Thursday in the form of light snow. I'm not seeing any blast of arctic air through mid month here in Rochester.