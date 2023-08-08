Sunshine and 80s for Tuesday

Mostly sunny conditions filling the sky for you Tuesday. It’ll be a nice, summer-like day with highs topping off in the low 80s. A bit of a breeze in the afternoon out of the west with gusts near 10 to 15 mph. Slight chance of showers and storms on Wednesday, mainly in the afternoon. It’ll still be a mostly sunny day with temperatures getting into the lower 80s. Drier with sunshine on Thursday. Temperatures will be a bit warmer with that sun, getting into the mid 80s. Showers and storms start to take aim for you Friday to close out the work week. Temps on Friday will be in the lower 80s. Sunny Saturday but a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s.