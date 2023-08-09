Sunshine for the next couple of days; chance of rain later this week

Slight chance of thunderstorms today, mainly in the afternoon. Otherwise expecting a mostly sunny Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s. South winds will turn more westerly today around five to 15 mph. A sunny, warm, and pleasant August-like day for Thursday. Temperatures will end up in the low to mid 80s with light winds. Thursday night is when we’ll start watching for a chance of rain. Showers and thunderstorms develop overnight Thursday and last into Friday morning. Scattered showers will continue off and on for Friday, especially in the morning. Temperatures still warm into the upper 80s on Friday, despite the morning rain. Sunshine returns on Saturday and temperatures will dance around the low 80s. Keeping an eye on a few showers for Sunday.