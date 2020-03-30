Sunshine returns - March out like a lamb
It feels like we’ve been missing out on sunshine even more than socializing with friends. Rain has fallen in Rochester on 9 of the last 10 days and while there have been a few breaks in the clouds here and there, we’ve been seeing little of the socially-distant sunshine. That trends ends today with a nice dose of sunshine and crisp, cool, stable air that moved in behind this past weekend’s storm system.
Please remember: even though many of us are on a stay-at-home request, there is absolutely nothing wrong with stepping outdoors to soak in some of that sunshine. And I know it’s been awhile, but don’t stare directly into the bright orb in the sky. Get out for a walk, enjoy the fresh air, and enjoy one of the brighter, milder days of this March. Speaking of March, there are only two days left of it and they’re going to stay nice and quiet, at least as far as the weather goes.
Looking farther down the road, rain returns Wednesday and will stick around through at least Friday morning. Even more reason to enjoy the weather here at the start of the week. With clouds and rain a staple of our weather diet later this week, temperatures will top out around 50 degrees. The weather pattern will remain active, meaning fast-moving fronts will deliver rain on an almost daily basis through the first week of April. That doesn’t mean we’ll have to live without sunshine through that whole period of time, but enjoy it when we see it.
Time to get some of those seeds started
We’re now about 6-7 weeks away from when most would consider it “safe” to start planting your garden in southeast Minnesota. Right about now would be a good time to get seeds started if you haven’t already. Of course, this is just a reminder for general guidelines, I do understand that some plants vary on how much time you give them from starting to planting in the ground.
There were a couple years when I gambled on putting sugar snap peas and green beans in very early in the season, and I lucked out. Those happened to be unusually mild spring seasons. Based on how this March’s weather pattern has gone, I don’t think I’d be starting anything outdoors in April this year. Good luck, gardeners! I feel a bit behind the 8-ball, but I’ll be getting plants started indoors here shortly
What's your reaction?
Randy Brock
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
More Headlines
Most Read Articles
-
'This thing has taken off like wildfire': Mayo races with high-powered alliance to produce plasma treatment for coronavirus
-
Mayo warns drug touted by Trump as COVID-19 cure will "claim lives"
-
First responders say they were left out of late-night negotiations, Minnesota COVID-19 response bill
-
Why Walz is holding back on coronavirus ‘shelter in place’
-
Goodhue County has first case of COVID-19
Most Viewed Collections
-
Photos: Pine Island teacher parade
-
Photos: PB photographers document pandemic's impact on southeast Minnesota
-
Photos: Injury crash at North Broadway Avenue and 37th Street Northeast
-
Photos: Rochester Public Schools distributes meals during school closure
-
Photos: Structure fire northeast of Rochester