Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Sunshine to end the weekend

Tracking a sunny end to July with temperatures warming up into August

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Plentiful sunshine in the forecast to wrap up the weekend and head into a new work week. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80s for both Sunday and Monday with a light, pleasant wind around 5 to 15 mph out of the northwest. The wind turns around to the south by Tuesday and brings our temperature closer to 85 degrees. Warmer yet on Wednesday with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees. This will also bring a chance of a few showers or thunderstorms. Wind will be out of the south on Wednesday with gusts as high as 15 mph. This is helping to push in some of that heat. Sunshine to end the work week with summerlike high temperatures in the mid 80s.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Sunshine for the weekend
1d ago
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: A hot day or a cold day is not evidence for or against climate change
1d ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: New study adds to the concern of a sudden climate change
2d ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


072923-ICAM Festival of Colors
Local
Rochester's Indian community creates a sense of belonging with festival of colors
3h ago
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
072923-ICAM Festival of Colors
Members Only
Local
Photos: Festival of Colors on July 29, 2023
3h ago
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
072923-Redhawks v Mikes Legion Baseball Tournament
Prep
Redhawks state tournament ride ends with narrow loss to St. Michael in quarterfinal round
7h ago
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Ginger LaVan
Members Only
Health
A prototype program aims to keep Minnesotans employed during health setbacks. Will it become permanent?
19h ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden