Sunshine to end the weekend

Plentiful sunshine in the forecast to wrap up the weekend and head into a new work week. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80s for both Sunday and Monday with a light, pleasant wind around 5 to 15 mph out of the northwest. The wind turns around to the south by Tuesday and brings our temperature closer to 85 degrees. Warmer yet on Wednesday with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees. This will also bring a chance of a few showers or thunderstorms. Wind will be out of the south on Wednesday with gusts as high as 15 mph. This is helping to push in some of that heat. Sunshine to end the work week with summerlike high temperatures in the mid 80s.