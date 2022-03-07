SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sunshine to start the week

Temperatures will get up into the 40s on Tuesday.

StormTRACKER Team
By Robert Poynter
March 07, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will start off cloudy in the morning, but become sunny in the afternoon. Tomorrow brings in highs in the mid 40s with sunshine. Temperatures drop back into the 20s for the rest of the week on Wednesday and clouds return with it. Thursday and Friday bring snow chances to finish the week.

