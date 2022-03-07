Sunshine to start the week
Temperatures will get up into the 40s on Tuesday.
Today will start off cloudy in the morning, but become sunny in the afternoon. Tomorrow brings in highs in the mid 40s with sunshine. Temperatures drop back into the 20s for the rest of the week on Wednesday and clouds return with it. Thursday and Friday bring snow chances to finish the week.
Conditions will be dry following this past Saturday's system.
There has been almost no precipitation since the first of the year.