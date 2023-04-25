Sunshine today and tomorrow before rain showers return

Temperatures will warm into the lower 50s today with light winds out of the northeast. I'm seeing a decent Wednesday ahead with the light wind trending continuing along with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50s. Our next chance of precipitation arrives late Wednesday night into Thursday in the form of rain showers. Another system is set to slide past the region after this first shot at rain. This second wave may end up stalling out over the Upper Midwest leading to off and on chances of showers Friday through the weekend. This weekend looks cool with Sunday's current forecast set to stay in the mid-40s for high temperatures.