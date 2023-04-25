99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather

Sunshine today and tomorrow before rain showers return

Our weather will stay stable and quiet today and tomorrow before a couple waves of showers return to the region.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Temperatures will warm into the lower 50s today with light winds out of the northeast. I'm seeing a decent Wednesday ahead with the light wind trending continuing along with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50s. Our next chance of precipitation arrives late Wednesday night into Thursday in the form of rain showers. Another system is set to slide past the region after this first shot at rain. This second wave may end up stalling out over the Upper Midwest leading to off and on chances of showers Friday through the weekend. This weekend looks cool with Sunday's current forecast set to stay in the mid-40s for high temperatures.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
