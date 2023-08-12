Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Sunshine today with showers moving in tomorrow

Today will be sunny and breezy with warm afternoon temperatures before our next weather producer arrives tomorrow.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Winds will be a little gusty today out of the west and west-northwest. Gusts could reach as high as the lower 20s. Clouds increase tonight with our next low pressure system moving in from the west. Expect the chance of rain to increase throughout the day tomorrow. The rain showers stick around tomorrow night into part of Monday around the region. Highs won't be as warm tomorrow or Monday. Temperatures may stay in the 60s to lower 70s for parts of Minnesota. I'm seeing more sunshine return by Tuesday with temperatures rebounding to near or above 80° for both Tuesday and Wednesday. A glance toward next weekend looks warm and dry as of now.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Tracking unsettled weather for the region
1d ago
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Men talk next to a weather station.
Minnesota
Critical weather data coming to a Minnesota farm field near you
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Johnson
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Showers and T-storms forecast for Friday
2d ago
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Storm Clouds
Community
Photos: Slice of Life August 2023
3h ago
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
Goodhue map.png
Local
Goodhue Police Chief, other officers resign over pay, recruitment
5h ago
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Goodhue County Fair
Members Only
Local
Photos: The Goodhue County Fair on Aug. 11, 2023
9h ago
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Rick Aske
Members Only
Local
Mabel firefighter runs to support the Madeline Kingsbury family
9h ago
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell