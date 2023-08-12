Sunshine today with showers moving in tomorrow

Winds will be a little gusty today out of the west and west-northwest. Gusts could reach as high as the lower 20s. Clouds increase tonight with our next low pressure system moving in from the west. Expect the chance of rain to increase throughout the day tomorrow. The rain showers stick around tomorrow night into part of Monday around the region. Highs won't be as warm tomorrow or Monday. Temperatures may stay in the 60s to lower 70s for parts of Minnesota. I'm seeing more sunshine return by Tuesday with temperatures rebounding to near or above 80° for both Tuesday and Wednesday. A glance toward next weekend looks warm and dry as of now.