T-storms around the region today

Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s this afternoon with a south breeze gusting into the teens. Showers will be likely overnight. I'm seeing a slight chance of a thundershowers later on Sunday, but most of tomorrow is shaping up to stay dry with very light winds. Highs tomorrow close in on the upper 70s. Expect plenty of sunshine for Monday and Tuesday with a very warm September afternoon Tuesday. Highs look to reach the mid-80s! A cold front passes by midweek bringing much cooler temperatures and a few chances of showers. Highs by the end of the work week will be in the lower 60s.