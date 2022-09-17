We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News reporting
T-storms around the region today

Although today won't be a washout, a few thunderstorms will be possible as we continue throughout the day.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
September 17, 2022 12:00 AM
Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s this afternoon with a south breeze gusting into the teens. Showers will be likely overnight. I'm seeing a slight chance of a thundershowers later on Sunday, but most of tomorrow is shaping up to stay dry with very light winds. Highs tomorrow close in on the upper 70s. Expect plenty of sunshine for Monday and Tuesday with a very warm September afternoon Tuesday. Highs look to reach the mid-80s! A cold front passes by midweek bringing much cooler temperatures and a few chances of showers. Highs by the end of the work week will be in the lower 60s.

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
