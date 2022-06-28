SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

T-storms possible today

We'll warm into the lower 80s this afternoon, but watch for isolated T-storms before we finish the day.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
June 28, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

After the chance of thunderstorms later today we'll start to clear out overnight. Lows drop into the upper 50s to start off Wednesday. Tomorrow is looking to be one of the warmest days of the upcoming forecast. Highs will reach into the upper 80s tomorrow under a mostly sunny sky. As of now, I'm seeing a dry start to the holiday weekend with lower 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What to read next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: The sun sets the latest in Fortuna
From June 24 through June 26 this year, the official sunset time in Fortuna, ND, is 10:03 pm.
June 27, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
A few chances for rain this week
Two systems will work their way through our region
June 27, 2022 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: Setting up for a third straight La Niña
La Niña is going strong after two years and appears poised to re-strengthen for a third consecutive winter.
June 26, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Warmer weather later this week
More clouds to end the weekend will be followed by sunshine.
June 26, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter