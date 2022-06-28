T-storms possible today
We'll warm into the lower 80s this afternoon, but watch for isolated T-storms before we finish the day.
After the chance of thunderstorms later today we'll start to clear out overnight. Lows drop into the upper 50s to start off Wednesday. Tomorrow is looking to be one of the warmest days of the upcoming forecast. Highs will reach into the upper 80s tomorrow under a mostly sunny sky. As of now, I'm seeing a dry start to the holiday weekend with lower 80s both Saturday and Sunday.
From June 24 through June 26 this year, the official sunset time in Fortuna, ND, is 10:03 pm.
La Niña is going strong after two years and appears poised to re-strengthen for a third consecutive winter.