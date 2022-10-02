We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Sunday, October 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Temperature change on the way

A cold front will move through on Wednesday

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
October 02, 2022 12:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

A lone rain shower or two will be possible in our region early this morning as a weak disturbance moves through the region. Otherwise; the weather going forward into the start of the work week appears to feature generally quiet weather with temperatures around 70° for today, tomorrow and Tuesday. A cold front will then push through our region late on Wednesday, and while it may not bring much precipitation into the region, it will certainly bring a drop in the temperatures. Highs on Thursday will likely end up around 50° with overnight lows on Thursday Night possibly reaching into the upper-20s.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
What to read next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: What would happen if a hurricane remnant were to hit our region?
Weakened remnants of hurricanes and tropical systems have historically moved across portions of the Midwest.
October 01, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Mild fall weather for a few days
Temperatures will peak in the upper 60s to lower 70s through Tuesday before cooler weather arrives in the region.
October 01, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: NASA's asteroid deflecting mission resembles 'Star Trek' episode
Science fiction is good at showing future technology but often not as good at showing future society.
September 30, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Mild fall temperatures with chance of showers this weekend
High temperatures will range from upper 60s to lower 70s across southeastern Minnesota today through Monday.
September 30, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg