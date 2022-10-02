Temperature change on the way
A cold front will move through on Wednesday
A lone rain shower or two will be possible in our region early this morning as a weak disturbance moves through the region. Otherwise; the weather going forward into the start of the work week appears to feature generally quiet weather with temperatures around 70° for today, tomorrow and Tuesday. A cold front will then push through our region late on Wednesday, and while it may not bring much precipitation into the region, it will certainly bring a drop in the temperatures. Highs on Thursday will likely end up around 50° with overnight lows on Thursday Night possibly reaching into the upper-20s.
Temperatures will peak in the upper 60s to lower 70s through Tuesday before cooler weather arrives in the region.
High temperatures will range from upper 60s to lower 70s across southeastern Minnesota today through Monday.