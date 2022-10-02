Temperature change on the way

A lone rain shower or two will be possible in our region early this morning as a weak disturbance moves through the region. Otherwise; the weather going forward into the start of the work week appears to feature generally quiet weather with temperatures around 70° for today, tomorrow and Tuesday. A cold front will then push through our region late on Wednesday, and while it may not bring much precipitation into the region, it will certainly bring a drop in the temperatures. Highs on Thursday will likely end up around 50° with overnight lows on Thursday Night possibly reaching into the upper-20s.