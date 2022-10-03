We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Temperature change on the way

A mid-week cold front will bring the change

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
October 03, 2022 12:01 AM
Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will continue in our region today as highs reach into the lower-70s. Some extra clouds may try to move into the region as we head into the overnight hours, and then partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the theme for Tuesday. This will all be out ahead of a cold front which will move through our region on Wednesday, possibly bringing a few rain showers with it. This front, however, will push our high temperatures from the lower-70s on Wednesday afternoon down to the low to mid-50s for Thursday afternoon with breezy conditions. Highs around 50° will be likely for Friday, before rising a bit as we head into next weekend.

Related Topics: WEATHER
