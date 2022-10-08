Temperature swing on the way

A stray shower or two will be possible in our region as we head into the afternoon. The cause of this rain shower possibility will be a cold front moving through the region from the north. Otherwise; Sunday will feature fairly quiet weather in our region with a few passing clouds. By the evening hours, the cold front will likely have moved away from the region and so too will have the rain showers. An area of high pressure will set up as we head into the day on Monday, and this will allow for mostly clear skies to be present in the region. However, a strong cold front will approach the region on Wednesday, and with it will come the possibility of rain showers. Temperatures will also vary quiet a bit this week. Highs in the 60s will be likely for Sunday and Monday, and then highs in the low to mid-70s for Tuesday. Wednesday will likely have highs around 60°, and then highs in the upper-40s will be possible for Thursday.