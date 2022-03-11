SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Temperatures are going to warm up

One last day of cold will be followed by a mild weekend.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
March 11, 2022 12:00 AM
Share

Today will be mostly sunny and cold with highs dropping to the mid teens in the afternoon. After this we finally get some warmer air coming in with Saturday reaching the upper 20s. This takes another big step into the mid 40s for Sunday with the sunshine continuing. We just keep going up the temperature mountain with a chance of low 60s for a high on Wednesday.

Related Topics: WEATHER
What to read next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: This winter has been classic La Niña
What has made this winter so unusual has been the persistence of the pattern.
March 10, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Warmer weather on the way
A cold week will be followed by a nice warm up.
March 10, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
Weather Graphics.JPG
Weather
The end of the deep cold
StormTRACKER Meteorologist discusses the March weather pattern
March 09, 2022 09:27 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Drifting snow.JPG
Weather
Weather gallery for March 9, 2022
Nature's beauty from a weather perspective
March 09, 2022 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Jesse Ritka