Temperatures are going to warm up
One last day of cold will be followed by a mild weekend.
Today will be mostly sunny and cold with highs dropping to the mid teens in the afternoon. After this we finally get some warmer air coming in with Saturday reaching the upper 20s. This takes another big step into the mid 40s for Sunday with the sunshine continuing. We just keep going up the temperature mountain with a chance of low 60s for a high on Wednesday.
What has made this winter so unusual has been the persistence of the pattern.