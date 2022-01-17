SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Temperatures drop later this week

The week will start mild.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
January 17, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s. Temperatures warm up even more to the mid 30s for tomorrow. By mid week the cold returns to the area with highs in the single digits. By Friday we warm back up into the teens. Conditions remain dry during the week.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

