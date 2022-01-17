Temperatures drop later this week
The week will start mild.
Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s. Temperatures warm up even more to the mid 30s for tomorrow. By mid week the cold returns to the area with highs in the single digits. By Friday we warm back up into the teens. Conditions remain dry during the week.
The actual moment of the full moon is Monday evening.
Air pressure patterns across a region indicate areas of sinking or rising air, which is directly related to weather.
A brief warm up to start the week will be followed by more cold.