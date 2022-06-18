Temperatures heat up early next week
Expect a very mild and sunny day to start of the weekend.
We are part of The Trust Project.
High will hit the lower 80s this afternoon with southeast winds at 5-15 mph. We stay clear tonight as lows drop into the 60s by Sunday morning. Sunday will be hot and breezy. Highs reach near 90° for Father's Day. Monday will be even hotter with mid-90s not out of the question. Our next chance of thunderstorms arrives late Monday into Tuesday.
But the hottest measured temperature is 134 degrees.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the summer weather patterns