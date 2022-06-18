Temperatures heat up early next week

High will hit the lower 80s this afternoon with southeast winds at 5-15 mph. We stay clear tonight as lows drop into the 60s by Sunday morning. Sunday will be hot and breezy. Highs reach near 90° for Father's Day. Monday will be even hotter with mid-90s not out of the question. Our next chance of thunderstorms arrives late Monday into Tuesday.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.