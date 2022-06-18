SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 18
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Temperatures heat up early next week

Expect a very mild and sunny day to start of the weekend.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
June 18, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

High will hit the lower 80s this afternoon with southeast winds at 5-15 mph. We stay clear tonight as lows drop into the 60s by Sunday morning. Sunday will be hot and breezy. Highs reach near 90° for Father's Day. Monday will be even hotter with mid-90s not out of the question. Our next chance of thunderstorms arrives late Monday into Tuesday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What to read next
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Sunny and hot for the weekend
Temperatures get into the 90s for Father's Day.
June 17, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: The world's hottest temperature is not known
But the hottest measured temperature is 134 degrees.
June 16, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Sunshine and warm temperatures on the way
Highs could reach triple digits by Monday.
June 16, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
Weather Graphics.JPG
Weather
First drought of the summer arrives
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the summer weather patterns
June 15, 2022 09:10 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler