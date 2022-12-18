Temperatures make a big drop this week

Expect partly cloudy skies today as an area of high pressure passes to our southwest. These partly cloudy skies will not be adding much to our temperatures this afternoon, as cooler air continues to move into the region, placing our highs around 11° this afternoon. While not windy, there will be a west-northwesterly breeze which will allow for windchills to make it feel much cooler than it actually is. Partly cloudy skies tonight with the winds tapering down a bit more will likely help to get our lows into the single digits.

A few snow showers will be possible on Monday as an area of low pressure moves a cold front through the area. Behind this cold front, temperatures will make a large drop with lows on Monday Night down to around -5° to -1° and highs on Tuesday of around 5° - 9°.

Temperatures may rise a bit as it is possible that another snow producing system could effect our region during mid-week. Afterwards, temperatures will likely make another drop with highs around 0° - 4° looking possible for Friday.