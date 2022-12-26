Temperatures on a warming trend

An area of high pressure will move into our region for today, and this will bring generally clear skies into the area. However, this high pressure also contains cooler air, so highs in the single digits will be likely for this afternoon. A few passing clouds may be around overnight tonight, otherwise; expect overnight lows to be around -3° to 1°.

Temperatures will likely begin to warm on Tuesday as the winds become southerly, and this will try to push our highs into the mid to upper-20s during the afternoon hours. However, another area of low pressure will develop and move into the central and northern Plains on Wednesday and Thursday, and this will likely allow for increased clouds over southeastern Minnesota for the middle part of the week. Yet, these clouds will likely not be able to prevent temperatures from rising into the upper-30s by Thursday afternoon. However, Thursday may come with a chance for rain and snow showers. Otherwise; above-average temperatures will likely continue into New Years Weekend.