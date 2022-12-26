Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, December 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Temperatures on a warming trend

A few rain/snow showers will be possible this week

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
December 26, 2022 12:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

An area of high pressure will move into our region for today, and this will bring generally clear skies into the area. However, this high pressure also contains cooler air, so highs in the single digits will be likely for this afternoon. A few passing clouds may be around overnight tonight, otherwise; expect overnight lows to be around -3° to 1°.

Temperatures will likely begin to warm on Tuesday as the winds become southerly, and this will try to push our highs into the mid to upper-20s during the afternoon hours. However, another area of low pressure will develop and move into the central and northern Plains on Wednesday and Thursday, and this will likely allow for increased clouds over southeastern Minnesota for the middle part of the week. Yet, these clouds will likely not be able to prevent temperatures from rising into the upper-30s by Thursday afternoon. However, Thursday may come with a chance for rain and snow showers. Otherwise; above-average temperatures will likely continue into New Years Weekend.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
What to read next
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Tracking snow for Christmas Day
Temperatures will likely rise later this week
December 25, 2022 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Patchy blowing snow again today
Our Christmas Eve stays blustery with patchy blowing snow under a mostly sunny sky.
December 24, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Oslo, Norway, is north of us, but has milder winters
The main reason for this is the proximity of western Europe to the Atlantic Ocean.
December 23, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Winter Weather Updates graphic logo
Weather
Weather Updates: Blizzard Warning for Southeast Minnesota until 6 a.m. Saturday
Have photos or video of storm? Send them to alink@postbulletin.com.
December 23, 2022 04:00 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link