Temperatures on the rise this week

After a week of temperatures of 15 to 25° below average, temperatures over the course of the next few days will be rather mild and even a little bit above average. In the mean time, a weak area of low pressure will move through northern Minnesota this afternoon and evening, and in doing so it will produce partly cloudy skies in our region as well as breezy conditions. Winds today will likely try to gust around 30 mph, but this time the winds will be from the south. This will allow for temperatures in our region to climb into the mid-20s this afternoon, and then only drop down into the upper-teens to lower-20s for an overnight low tonight.

As we head into the middle part of the week, another area of low pressure will develop in the central Plains and then move into southern Minnesota. This will try to bring a little precipitation into our region on Thursday in the form of some snow showers and even some rain showers. Because of the presence of this area of low pressure, high temperatures in our region will likely rise into the mid-30s on Wednesday, and then up to around 40° by Thursday. This low pressure will be forced northeastwards due to an upper level ridge sitting over the eastern half of the country, and this will allow for the low pressure to push a cold front through the area. High temperatures on Friday will likely end up in the lower-30s, but may then quickly return back into the mid-30s by Saturday. Another system may move into our region by the end of the New Years Weekend and into the start of the following work week.