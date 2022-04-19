Temperatures on the warm up trend
Rain chances scatter the rest of the week.
This week will see a gradual warm up in temperatures into the weekend. Today brings afternoon clouds with highs in the upper 40s. Rain returns tomorrow with breezy conditions. Thursday brings back sunshine and highs in the upper 50s. Friday is slightly warmer with low 60s but more rain once again. Finally temperatures reach the upper 60s on Saturday with more rain showers.
