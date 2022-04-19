SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 19
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Temperatures on the warm up trend

Rain chances scatter the rest of the week.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
April 19, 2022 12:00 AM
Share

This week will see a gradual warm up in temperatures into the weekend. Today brings afternoon clouds with highs in the upper 40s. Rain returns tomorrow with breezy conditions. Thursday brings back sunshine and highs in the upper 50s. Friday is slightly warmer with low 60s but more rain once again. Finally temperatures reach the upper 60s on Saturday with more rain showers.

Related Topics: WEATHER
What to read next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: Was last week's monster Dakota blizzard unusual?
This is a hard question to answer, because "unusual" is such a qualitative word.
April 18, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Warmer temperatures later this week
More rain is on the way by the middle of the week.
April 18, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: Storms are really just fluid dynamics
It snowed three feet in Minot because the wind currents produced enough snow from water vapor to do that.
April 17, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Rain and snow to start the week
Temperatures will be warming back up.
April 17, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter