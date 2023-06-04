Temperatures remain hot today

Hot temperatures will continue across southeastern Minnesota this afternoon as a ridge of high pressure remains in place over the Upper Midwest. Mostly clear skies this morning will give way to partly cloudy skies, especially during the afternoon hours. Some of these clouds will try to develop into showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening hours. Of the showers and thunderstorms that do develop, most will quickly diminish after sunset. A cold front will approach our area on Monday, and this will bring more chances for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper-80s both today and tomorrow, but will then drop into the 70s by Tuesday, though this will come with additional chances for rain showers.