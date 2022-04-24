SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Weather

Temperatures taking a drop

Highs return to the 40s to start the week.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
April 24, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will be much cooler than yesterday with highs only reaching the 50 degree mark with more breezy conditions. The week starts with highs in the 40s and mostly cloudy skies for Monday. Temperatures make a slow warm up and by the time we reach Friday, highs will be in the low 60s.

