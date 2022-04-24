Temperatures taking a drop
Highs return to the 40s to start the week.
Today will be much cooler than yesterday with highs only reaching the 50 degree mark with more breezy conditions. The week starts with highs in the 40s and mostly cloudy skies for Monday. Temperatures make a slow warm up and by the time we reach Friday, highs will be in the low 60s.
Temperatuers will be warm Saturday before a drop off.