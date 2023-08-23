Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Temperatures will trend cooler toward the weekend

Excessive heat warnings continue around the region for today with more heat tomorrow, just not as hot.

StormTRACKER team
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Temperatures will peak in the upper-90s to lower 100s around us again today. This afternoon will be hot, humid, breezy, and sunny. Our weather will continue to stay dry and hot, but temperatures won't peak as high tomorrow. High temperatures Thursday will warm closer to 90° by the afternoon with mid-80s still in the forecast for Friday. A cold front will slide by us later Friday bringing a small chance of thunderstorms followed by a nice cool down for those who aren't enjoying this summer heat. Highs by Saturday may only peak in the mid-70s! I'm seeing 70s last through Sunday before we warm in the 80s again most of next week's work week.

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
