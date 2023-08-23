Temperatures will trend cooler toward the weekend

Temperatures will peak in the upper-90s to lower 100s around us again today. This afternoon will be hot, humid, breezy, and sunny. Our weather will continue to stay dry and hot, but temperatures won't peak as high tomorrow. High temperatures Thursday will warm closer to 90° by the afternoon with mid-80s still in the forecast for Friday. A cold front will slide by us later Friday bringing a small chance of thunderstorms followed by a nice cool down for those who aren't enjoying this summer heat. Highs by Saturday may only peak in the mid-70s! I'm seeing 70s last through Sunday before we warm in the 80s again most of next week's work week.