The bitter cold returns

A few snow showers linger this morning as the cold continues to move into the region.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
January 05, 2022 12:00 AM
Temperatures will stay cold all day today with highs looking to only be in the single digits. Wind chill values today will dip into the teens below zero. The bitter cold will last for the Rochester area all the way into Friday night before a little warmer air arrives for Saturday.

