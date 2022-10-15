The breeze continues through the weekend in southeastern Minnesota

The weekend will stay dry for Rochester with a big swing in temperatures. Our highs will reach near 60° this afternoon, but may only stay in the lower 40s Sunday afternoon! Winds will get a little gusty out of the west today. I'm seeing gusts reach into the 20s this afternoon. Winds go light tonight with overnight lows dropping into the mid and upper 30s around the area. Sunday looks mostly cloudy, chilly, and blustery at times. Winds switch to the northwest with gusts again reaching into the 20s keeping us cold tomorrow. Monday looks even colder yet with a northwest wind gusting into the upper 20s. Highs could stay in the 30s for our first day of the work week.