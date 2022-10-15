We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
The breeze continues through the weekend in southeastern Minnesota

Temperatures will be a little warmer this afternoon, but a northwest breeze kicks in Sunday keeping us chilly to finish the weekend.

October 15, 2022 12:00 AM
The weekend will stay dry for Rochester with a big swing in temperatures. Our highs will reach near 60° this afternoon, but may only stay in the lower 40s Sunday afternoon! Winds will get a little gusty out of the west today. I'm seeing gusts reach into the 20s this afternoon. Winds go light tonight with overnight lows dropping into the mid and upper 30s around the area. Sunday looks mostly cloudy, chilly, and blustery at times. Winds switch to the northwest with gusts again reaching into the 20s keeping us cold tomorrow. Monday looks even colder yet with a northwest wind gusting into the upper 20s. Highs could stay in the 30s for our first day of the work week.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
