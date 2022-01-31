The cold makes a return
The week starts off mild before a big drop in temperatures.
The week starts off with mild temperatures in the low to mid 30s. This lasts until Wednesday where temperatures take a drop. Single digit highs will be the theme until Friday where they slightly increase to the low teens. Conditions remain dry during the week.
The ancient city of Athens was paralyzed by a foot of heavy, wet snow.
For the first time, we will see galaxies that formed shortly after the beginning of time