Weather

The cold makes a return

The week starts off mild before a big drop in temperatures.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
January 31, 2022 12:00 AM
The week starts off with mild temperatures in the low to mid 30s. This lasts until Wednesday where temperatures take a drop. Single digit highs will be the theme until Friday where they slightly increase to the low teens. Conditions remain dry during the week.

