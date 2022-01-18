SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Weather

The cold makes a return this week

A mild day today will quickly change tomorrow with cold air coming in.

StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
January 18, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will be a mild cloudy day with highs in the mid 30s. Temperatures take a turn tomorrow with a north west wind helping bring temperatures down to the single digits. Thursday is even colder with temperatures staying below zero throughout the day. Temperatures do make a turn around at the end of the week getting into the teens for highs.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

