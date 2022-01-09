SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Weather

The cold returns to end the weekend

Temperatures will warm back up early into the week.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
January 09, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will be sunny but the cold makes a return with highs in the single digits. Tomorrow is very similar with another single digit degree day. Temperatures change Tuesday as highs increase to the mid 20s then the mid 30s on Wednesday. These conditions remain steady going to the end of the week.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

