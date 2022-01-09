The cold returns to end the weekend
Temperatures will warm back up early into the week.
Today will be sunny but the cold makes a return with highs in the single digits. Tomorrow is very similar with another single digit degree day. Temperatures change Tuesday as highs increase to the mid 20s then the mid 30s on Wednesday. These conditions remain steady going to the end of the week.
A fast-moving cold front will push through the area today, producing some rapidly changing conditions in a nine-county corridor running from Langdon down to Valley City.
Other locations were cold, but none as cold as Fargo Moorhead.
Each degree in Celsius is a more noticeable difference than each degree Fahrenheit.