The heat arrives with chances of overnight storms ahead

We'll top off in the mid-80s this afternoon with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day.

StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
May 11, 2022 12:00 AM
A line of thunderstorms moves across Minnesota overnight bringing a chance of rumbles and rain to our area very early tomorrow morning. Thursday will be hot and blustery. Highs will come close to 90° tomorrow afternoon with a strong breeze out of the south. Another chance of thunderstorms arrives in the area Thursday night.

What to read next
Weather
WeatherTalk: Earth is not flat, but it is smooth
From the top of Mt. Everest to the bottom of the Mariana Trench is only 12.3 miles.
May 10, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Weather
Tracking warm temperatures and chances of T-storms
We look to start off the day dry, but afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be a possibility today.
May 10, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Weather
WeatherTalk: Be skeptical before blaming weather on climate change
There is a natural knee-jerk reaction to lay blame on something.
May 09, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Weather
A taste of summer this week.
T-Storm chances will come with the warm temperatures.
May 09, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter