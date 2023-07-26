Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
The heat continues to dominate this midweek forecast

Highs will soar into the 90s today with a shot nearing 100° tomorrow!

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

A few showers will be possible to kick off the day, but sunshine is expected this afternoon with lighter winds under 10 mph throughout the day. The lack of wind, sunshine, and hot temperatures will make for a summer day we'd wish would land on a Saturday. Temperatures stay mild tonight as we only drop down to around 70° by tomorrow morning. Thursday is our hottest day for the forecast. I'm seeing a lot of mid-90s over the southeastern part of the state with some approaching triple-digit heat. A cold front will slide through the region to finish out this work week . This will lead to chances of showers and a few thunderstorms, but only drop our high temperatures slightly. Highs will stay in the upper 80s to lower 90s Friday with more 80s this weekend.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
