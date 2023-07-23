The Heat Starts to Move in Today

Lots of sunshine through the day today with highs warming into the middle 80s. Temperatures only get warmer after today as an upper-level ridge moves in place and brings a lot of hot weather to us next week. Monday will bring highs in the mid 80s once again, and Tuesday will warm-up into the upper 80s. Both days could bring a stray shot of a shower or t-shower, but those chances are looking slim. The heat looks to peak Wednesday and Thursday of this next week, with both days in the 90s. Although temperatures will only be in the 90s, with the humidity it will feel like the triple digits at times both of those days.