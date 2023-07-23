6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

The Heat Starts to Move in Today

By the middle of the week, we are likely to have heat index values close to the triple digits.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Dillon Vogt
By Dillon Vogt
Today at 12:00 AM

Lots of sunshine through the day today with highs warming into the middle 80s. Temperatures only get warmer after today as an upper-level ridge moves in place and brings a lot of hot weather to us next week. Monday will bring highs in the mid 80s once again, and Tuesday will warm-up into the upper 80s. Both days could bring a stray shot of a shower or t-shower, but those chances are looking slim. The heat looks to peak Wednesday and Thursday of this next week, with both days in the 90s. Although temperatures will only be in the 90s, with the humidity it will feel like the triple digits at times both of those days.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Dillon Vogt
By Dillon Vogt
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: The Dog Days of summer are here
20h ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Chance of T-storms later today
1d ago
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Arctic ice is not as old as Antarctic ice
1d ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


072223-MPTA Bus Roadeo
Local
Life in the bus lane - Minnesota transit drivers compete in Rochester
5h ago
 · 
By  John Molseed
072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Members Only
Prep
Photos: Rochester Redhawks, Winona LeJetz SubState 1 American Legion championship baseball on July 22, 2023
7h ago
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Prep
With 'chip' on their shoulder, Redhawks roll to Division I SubState 1 championship in Legion baseball
10h ago
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
News Editor Brian Todd Gives Blood
Members Only
Health
Mayo Clinic needs blood. But what happens when you donate?
14h ago
 · 
By  Brian Todd