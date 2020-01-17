A winter storm will impact the region this afternoon into Saturday.
Accumulating snow expected this afternoon.
This snow will become a wintry mix tonight and back to light snow on Saturday.
In addition, strong winds Saturday will cause blowing and drifting snow, especially in the open areas of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.
Continue to pay close attention to the forecast and plan now for travel impacts.
What Has Changed:
- Made some small adjustments to the start time of the Winter Storm Warning in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.
- Due to more freezing rain expected tonight, snow totals have been reduced by 1 to 2".
Overview:
- A winter storm will impact the region through Saturday. Accumulating snow will move into the area late this morning/afternoon. This snow will then transition to a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain tonight and back to light snow on Saturday.
o For this afternoon, snow totals will range from 1 to 2" east of the Mississippi River and from 2 to 5" across northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
o For tonight, additional snow totals will be 1 to 2" south of Interstate 90 and 2 to 5" north of Interstate 90. Ice accumulations will be up to 1/10".
o On Saturday, additional snow totals will be up to a 1/2" west of the Mississippi River and from a 1/2 to 2" in western Wisconsin.
o Total snow accumulations from today through Saturday will be 3 to 6" south of I-94 and 5 to 7" north of I-94.
This is what the Friday evening commute will look like as a band of heavy snow moves across the region.
Rates of around an inch per hour are expected under this heavy band.
Most of the snow from this storm will fall Friday afternoon into Friday evening.
This is what the Saturday will look like as northwest winds of 35 to 45 mph develop across the region.
We expect blowing and drifting snow, with blizzard conditions possible across the open areas of western and southern Minnesota.