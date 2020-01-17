Accumulating snow is crossing into western Wisconsin and will continue to spread northeastward through late afternoon, impacting commute time.
It is coming down pretty intensely shortly after onset, so untreated roads are quickly becoming snow-coated and slippery.
Visibility will drop below a half mile at times. Use extra caution if driving this afternoon and slow down on snow-covered roads.
This is what the Friday evening commute will look like as a band of heavy snow moves across the region.
Rates of around an inch per hour are expected under this heavy band.
Most of the snow from this storm will fall Friday afternoon into Friday evening.
This is what the Saturday will look like as northwest winds of 35 to 45 mph develop across the region.
We expect blowing and drifting snow, with blizzard conditions possible across the open areas of western and southern Minnesota.