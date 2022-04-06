The rain and snow continues
Contitions will improve for the weekend.
The rain continues today with breezy conditions and highs in the low 40s. Snow chances mix in tonight and tomorrow with highs dropping to the upper 30s for Thursday and Friday. Friday finally sees the last of the snow and rain chances head to the east. The weekend instantly improves with sunshine and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.
What we hold up as the perfect spring day is actually rare.
Mixed precipitation ranging from snow to rain will be fair game this week.
