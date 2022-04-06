Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 6
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

The rain and snow continues

Contitions will improve for the weekend.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
April 06, 2022 12:00 AM
Share

The rain continues today with breezy conditions and highs in the low 40s. Snow chances mix in tonight and tomorrow with highs dropping to the upper 30s for Thursday and Friday. Friday finally sees the last of the snow and rain chances head to the east. The weekend instantly improves with sunshine and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Related Topics: WEATHER
What to read next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: April is known for something it rarely is
What we hold up as the perfect spring day is actually rare.
April 05, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Wet conditions for the middle part of the week
Mixed precipitation ranging from snow to rain will be fair game this week.
April 05, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: Water comprises very little of Earth's mass
Most of Earth's water is in the oceans, atmosphere, and crust.
April 04, 2022 05:00 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Tornado in 2014
Weather
Severe weather highlighted this week
Statewide observance will include tornado drills, along with education at city and county level.
April 04, 2022 09:52 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports