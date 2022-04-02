The sunshine returns for the weekend
Clouds will be back when the new week starts.
This weekend will bring mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with highs in the low 50s. Going into Sunday night our next chance of rain and snow move through the area. Monday dries off but overcast skies stay over the area. These cloudy skies continue into the week with more rain moving in Tuesday night into Wednesday.
