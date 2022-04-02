Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 2
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

The sunshine returns for the weekend

Clouds will be back when the new week starts.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
April 02, 2022 12:00 AM
Share

This weekend will bring mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with highs in the low 50s. Going into Sunday night our next chance of rain and snow move through the area. Monday dries off but overcast skies stay over the area. These cloudy skies continue into the week with more rain moving in Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Related Topics: WEATHER
What to read next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: Almost 70 degrees warmer than average
An Antarctic temperature may have been the most above-average ever recorded.
April 01, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Precipitation chances during the weekend
Temperatures increase back to the 50s.
April 01, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
StormTRACKER team
Weather
The sunshine returns to end the week
Warmer weather comes with it.
March 31, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
Drought Monitor.JPG
Weather
A cooler start to April
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John wheeler discusses the early spring weather.
March 30, 2022 11:39 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler