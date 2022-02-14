SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
The warmer weather makes a brief return.

Temperatures go up before going right back down this week.

StormTRACKER team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
February 14, 2022 12:00 AM
The week starts off mostly sunny today with highs in the upper teens. Tomorrow and Wednesday is when the warmer weather really makes a return with highs in the low to mid 30s, breezy conditions, and cloudy skies. Thursday temperatures drop once again back into the low teens. Friday redeems this by going back into the low 30s.

