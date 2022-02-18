SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

The weather quiets down this weekend

The wind calms down and the sunshine will be out.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
February 18, 2022 12:00 AM
Share

Today will be a windy day especially in the afternoon with chances of light snow. This weekend conditions will quiet down a bit. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 20s and calmer winds. Sunday will warm up nicely to the low 40s for highs. Next week looks to drop temperatures back into the teens for highs.

Related Topics: WEATHER
What to read next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: The woods are lovely, dark, and deep; and also cold
Trees are a drag force on the wind, which helps cold air to collect and sink to the ground.
February 17, 2022 09:18 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Warmer weather this weekend
Temperatures will get quite mild by Sunday.
February 17, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
Weather Graphic.JPG
Weather
The cold weather lingers into March
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks lingering harsh winter weather
February 16, 2022 10:00 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Light Pillars.JPG
Weather
Weather gallery for February 16, 2022
Nature's beauty from a weather perspective
February 16, 2022 07:27 PM
 · 
By  Jesse Ritka