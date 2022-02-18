The weather quiets down this weekend
The wind calms down and the sunshine will be out.
Today will be a windy day especially in the afternoon with chances of light snow. This weekend conditions will quiet down a bit. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 20s and calmer winds. Sunday will warm up nicely to the low 40s for highs. Next week looks to drop temperatures back into the teens for highs.
Trees are a drag force on the wind, which helps cold air to collect and sink to the ground.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks lingering harsh winter weather