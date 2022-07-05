Thunderstorms and muggy conditions

A low moving cold front will move through our region this morning and during the early afternoon. However, a wave of low pressure will move along that frontal boundary, likely slowing it down a bit. Thus, the frontal boundary will not move too far away from our region.

On Wednesday, a weak center of low pressure will move along this front which will eventually pull it further to the south by Wednesday Evening. However, another quick moving low pressure will work it's way into the region on Thursday.

What does all this mean? It means that a few more rain showers and thunderstorms will remain possible for our region not just for today, but also for Wednesday and Thursday as well.

This will not be a continuous rain, but rather a few rounds of isolated/scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, especially during the day on Wednesday.

In terms of temperatures, today will likely be the hottest day for the work week with highs approaching the upper-80s. While temperatures will be in the lower-80s through the remainder of the week, muggy conditions will remain.

Eventually, an area of high pressure will try to move close to our region on Friday, but our next system will be following in behind it. This system may not approach our region until the second half of the weekend, which means that Sunday will feature a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms, and hot temperatures returning back into the mid to upper-80s.