Thunderstorms possible for Rochester midweek

We'll still warm up close to 80° as clouds continue to increase today. Watch for showers and thunderstorms to move in from the northwest this afternoon and into the evening. Thunderstorms still look possible tonight into very early Thursday before this wave slides out of the region. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon peak in the mid 70s with light winds. Friday will be dry with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures Friday afternoon peak in the mid to upper 70s with light winds again.