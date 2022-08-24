Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Wednesday, August 24

Weather
Thunderstorms possible for Rochester midweek

A dip in the upper atmosphere will bring more cloud cover along with scattered showers and thunderstorms into our area.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
August 24, 2022 12:00 AM
We'll still warm up close to 80° as clouds continue to increase today. Watch for showers and thunderstorms to move in from the northwest this afternoon and into the evening. Thunderstorms still look possible tonight into very early Thursday before this wave slides out of the region. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon peak in the mid 70s with light winds. Friday will be dry with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures Friday afternoon peak in the mid to upper 70s with light winds again.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
