Thunderstorms possible for today, likely for Thursday

Two low pressure systems will move through our region, bringing precipitation

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
May 18, 2022 12:01 AM
An area of low pressure over the Canadian Prairies will move into northern Minnesota by later today. In doing so, this will allow for a few rain showers and thunderstorms to develop across northern and central Minnesota during the afternoon hours. While most of the activity will likely remain north of Rochester, it is possible that we could still see one or two of moving close to or into our region during the afternoon. Another system will then track it's way out of the upper Plains and into Minnesota on Thursday. This system will lift a warm front across southern Minnesota, allowing for temperatures to reach well into the upper-70s to near 80°. However, the cold front associated with this area of low pressure will move through, and it will bring another round of rain showers and thunderstorms into the region for Thursday and Thursday Evening, some of which may be strong to severe. Afterwards, lingering rain showers will be possible for Friday with breezy conditions likely through the weekend.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

