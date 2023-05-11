99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thunderstorms possible today with more wet weather through part of Mother's Day

An area of lower pressure develops to finish out this work leading to more rain and thunderstorms to finish out this week.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible for the southern half of Minnesota today. More thunderstorms look likely Friday into part of Friday night. Watch for showers to linger Friday night as well as Saturday. This is turning out to likely be a breezy and wet Fishing Opener for a large portion of Minnesota on Saturday. This system that will be bringing the periods of rain and thunder over the next few days may even linger into the first half of Mother's Day for the southeastern part of the state. Mother's Day may end up staying cooler with a breezy with highs only in the 60s. Next week looks dry with highs mainly in the 70s.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
