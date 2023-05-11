Thunderstorms possible today with more wet weather through part of Mother's Day

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible for the southern half of Minnesota today. More thunderstorms look likely Friday into part of Friday night. Watch for showers to linger Friday night as well as Saturday. This is turning out to likely be a breezy and wet Fishing Opener for a large portion of Minnesota on Saturday. This system that will be bringing the periods of rain and thunder over the next few days may even linger into the first half of Mother's Day for the southeastern part of the state. Mother's Day may end up staying cooler with a breezy with highs only in the 60s. Next week looks dry with highs mainly in the 70s.