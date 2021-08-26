Thursdays Downtown canceled because of weather
Thursdays Downtown today is canceled because of the threat of severe weather.
Rochester Downtown Alliance announced the cancellation after consulting with the National Weather Service and Rochester Police Department.
"The threat of severe inclement weather this afternoon is high, with possible lightning and wind gusts predicted," a news release said.
The event with resume as scheduled next week.
