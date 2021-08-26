SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Thursdays Downtown canceled because of weather

"The threat of severe inclement weather this afternoon is high, with possible lightning and wind gusts predicted," a news release said.

070821-THURSDAYS-DOWNTOWN-1307.JPG
A crowd forms during lunchtime at the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, July 8, 2021, in downtown Rochester. (Traci Westcott /twestcott@postbulletin.com)
By Post Bulletin staff reports
August 26, 2021 05:53 AM
Share

Thursdays Downtown today is canceled because of the threat of severe weather.

Rochester Downtown Alliance announced the cancellation after consulting with the National Weather Service and Rochester Police Department.

"The threat of severe inclement weather this afternoon is high, with possible lightning and wind gusts predicted," a news release said.

The event with resume as scheduled next week.

Related Topics: EVENTSROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTYPUBLIC SAFETY
What to read next
School Closings.png
Weather
Weather-related closings and announcements for Wednesday, Jan. 5
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
January 05, 2022 05:21 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Cartoon of John Wheeler with a speech bubble depicting weather events
Weather
WeatherTalk: Only 2 places in the US have no winter at all
There is no record of frost in most of Hawaii and in the Florida Keys.
January 05, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
The bitter cold returns
A few snow showers linger this morning as the cold continues to move into the region.
January 05, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Cartoon of John Wheeler with a speech bubble depicting weather events
Weather
WeatherTalk: The Norwegian School of Meteorology
It was Norwegian scientists who developed the concepts of low and high pressure systems along with cold and warm fronts.
January 04, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler